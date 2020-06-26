All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7294 US OPEN BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7294 US OPEN BLVD
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

7294 US OPEN BLVD

7294 Us Open Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7294 Us Open Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have any available units?
7294 US OPEN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7294 US OPEN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7294 US OPEN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7294 US OPEN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD offer parking?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have a pool?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7294 US OPEN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7294 US OPEN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia