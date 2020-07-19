All apartments in Jacksonville
7271 HONDA DR
7271 HONDA DR

7271 Honda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7271 Honda Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7271 HONDA DR have any available units?
7271 HONDA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7271 HONDA DR have?
Some of 7271 HONDA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7271 HONDA DR currently offering any rent specials?
7271 HONDA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7271 HONDA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7271 HONDA DR is pet friendly.
Does 7271 HONDA DR offer parking?
No, 7271 HONDA DR does not offer parking.
Does 7271 HONDA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7271 HONDA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7271 HONDA DR have a pool?
No, 7271 HONDA DR does not have a pool.
Does 7271 HONDA DR have accessible units?
No, 7271 HONDA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7271 HONDA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7271 HONDA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
