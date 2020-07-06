All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7270 Exline Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7270 Exline Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7270 Exline Road

7270 Exline Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7270 Exline Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 9/14/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Exline Road have any available units?
7270 Exline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7270 Exline Road currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Exline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Exline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7270 Exline Road is pet friendly.
Does 7270 Exline Road offer parking?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not offer parking.
Does 7270 Exline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Exline Road have a pool?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not have a pool.
Does 7270 Exline Road have accessible units?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Exline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7270 Exline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7270 Exline Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia