7265 Oxfordshire Ave E, Jacksonville, FL 32219 Lincoln Villas
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home available now! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this spacious home complete with a 3 car garage. Call Adriana at Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group for your showing today 904-553-1636.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have any available units?
7265 Oxfordshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.