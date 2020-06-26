7265 Oxfordshire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home available now! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this spacious home complete with a 3 car garage. Call Adriana at Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group for your showing today 904-553-1636.