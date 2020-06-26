All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
7265 Oxfordshire Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:02 PM

7265 Oxfordshire Avenue

7265 Oxfordshire Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

7265 Oxfordshire Ave E, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home available now! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this spacious home complete with a 3 car garage. Call Adriana at Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group for your showing today 904-553-1636.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have any available units?
7265 Oxfordshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have?
Some of 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Oxfordshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7265 Oxfordshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
