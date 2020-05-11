723 CENTURY POINT DR E

723 Century Point Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Holiday Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick home with updated appliances for under 1200 a month! Located between Regency and Town Center! Huge open floor plan with tiles! Washer and Dryer included! Come on by and property won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
