723 CENTURY POINT DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 CENTURY POINT DR E

723 Century Point Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

723 Century Point Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick home with updated appliances for under 1200 a month! Located between Regency and Town Center! Huge open floor plan with tiles! Washer and Dryer included! Come on by and property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have any available units?
723 CENTURY POINT DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have?
Some of 723 CENTURY POINT DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 CENTURY POINT DR E currently offering any rent specials?
723 CENTURY POINT DR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 CENTURY POINT DR E pet-friendly?
No, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E offer parking?
No, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E does not offer parking.
Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have a pool?
No, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E does not have a pool.
Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have accessible units?
No, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 723 CENTURY POINT DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 CENTURY POINT DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
