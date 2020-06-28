Rent Calculator
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 8
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR
7226 Rutledge Pearson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7226 Rutledge Pearson Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated apartment. Requirements are: First months rent $700, Security deposit $700 and $50 application fee. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have any available units?
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR currently offering any rent specials?
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR pet-friendly?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR offer parking?
Yes, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR offers parking.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have a pool?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have a pool.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have accessible units?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
