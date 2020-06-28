All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR

7226 Rutledge Pearson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7226 Rutledge Pearson Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated apartment. Requirements are: First months rent $700, Security deposit $700 and $50 application fee. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have any available units?
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR currently offering any rent specials?
7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR pet-friendly?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR offer parking?
Yes, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR offers parking.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have a pool?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have a pool.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have accessible units?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226 RUTLEDGE PEARSON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia