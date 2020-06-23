All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7225 Barberie St

7225 Barberie Street · No Longer Available
Location

7225 Barberie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated large 4/2 in Northshore.

Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7225 Barberie St have any available units?
7225 Barberie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7225 Barberie St currently offering any rent specials?
7225 Barberie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 Barberie St pet-friendly?
No, 7225 Barberie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7225 Barberie St offer parking?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not offer parking.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 Barberie St have a pool?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have a pool.
Does 7225 Barberie St have accessible units?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have units with air conditioning.
