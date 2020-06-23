Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7225 Barberie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7225 Barberie St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7225 Barberie St
7225 Barberie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7225 Barberie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated large 4/2 in Northshore.
Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7225 Barberie St have any available units?
7225 Barberie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7225 Barberie St currently offering any rent specials?
7225 Barberie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 Barberie St pet-friendly?
No, 7225 Barberie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7225 Barberie St offer parking?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not offer parking.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 Barberie St have a pool?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have a pool.
Does 7225 Barberie St have accessible units?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 Barberie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7225 Barberie St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia