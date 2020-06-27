All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7224 Barberie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7224 Barberie St
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:34 AM

7224 Barberie St

7224 Barberie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7224 Barberie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for you! It features a nice screened front porch, separate living and dining room, two large bedrooms, a utility room with washer and drier hookups, and off-street parking.

Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Barberie St have any available units?
7224 Barberie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Barberie St have?
Some of 7224 Barberie St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Barberie St currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Barberie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Barberie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Barberie St is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Barberie St offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Barberie St offers parking.
Does 7224 Barberie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 Barberie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Barberie St have a pool?
No, 7224 Barberie St does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Barberie St have accessible units?
No, 7224 Barberie St does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Barberie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 Barberie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia