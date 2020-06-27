This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for you! It features a nice screened front porch, separate living and dining room, two large bedrooms, a utility room with washer and drier hookups, and off-street parking.
Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7224 Barberie St have any available units?
7224 Barberie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.