Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7223 N Pearl St

7223 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

7223 North Pearl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
***PRICE CUT*** GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - ***PRICE CUT*** GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
7223 N PEARL STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208
Rent: $650/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard with extra parking on the side of the home. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $750, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5742733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

