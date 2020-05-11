All apartments in Jacksonville
7216 Ken Knight Drive West

Location

7216 Ken Knight Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FIRST 15 DAYS FREE !!

Come home to this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath home duplex with a fenced in yard. This home has stainless steel appliances along with new flooring and window unit that has Ac and Heat. It backs up to the river so if you like to fish this is a great spot for you. Come see it before its gone. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.

Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have any available units?
7216 Ken Knight Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have?
Some of 7216 Ken Knight Drive West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Ken Knight Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Ken Knight Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Ken Knight Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West offer parking?
No, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have a pool?
No, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Ken Knight Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Ken Knight Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

