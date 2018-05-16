All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7215 BUFFALO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7215 BUFFALO AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

7215 BUFFALO AVE

7215 Buffalo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7215 Buffalo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Looking for a place to call home! This 2bedroom 1 bathroom duplex features, central heat/air, combo living/dining room, refrigerator and stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have any available units?
7215 BUFFALO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7215 BUFFALO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7215 BUFFALO AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 BUFFALO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE offer parking?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have a pool?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have accessible units?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7215 BUFFALO AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia