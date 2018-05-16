Rent Calculator
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM
1 of 1
7215 BUFFALO AVE
7215 Buffalo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7215 Buffalo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Looking for a place to call home! This 2bedroom 1 bathroom duplex features, central heat/air, combo living/dining room, refrigerator and stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have any available units?
7215 BUFFALO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7215 BUFFALO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7215 BUFFALO AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 BUFFALO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE offer parking?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have a pool?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have accessible units?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 BUFFALO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 BUFFALO AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7215 BUFFALO AVE has units with air conditioning.
