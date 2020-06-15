All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:18 PM

7200 Powers Avenue

7200 Powers Avenue · (904) 737-4950
Location

7200 Powers Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Pointe sienna's remodeled apartment homes boast four spacious floor plans featuring generous master bedrooms, abundant walk-in closets and private balconies or patio areas. Perfect your serve on our tennis court or unwind in one of our two swimming pools. Feast upon our complimentary coffee bar and take advantage of our business center. Come explore the place you thought could only be a dream at pointe sienna. community amenities include a free coffee bar, planned residential activities, gated entry, sundeck with cabanas, lighted tennis courts, business center, two junior olympic-size swimming pools, interior courtyardpicnic area, large playground, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and three clothes care centers. apartments feature upgraded designer kitchens, custom cabinetry, washerdryer connections in select units, ceramic tile, over-sized walk-in closets, pantries, and spacious balconies and patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Powers Avenue have any available units?
7200 Powers Avenue has a unit available for $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Powers Avenue have?
Some of 7200 Powers Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Powers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Powers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Powers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Powers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7200 Powers Avenue offer parking?
No, 7200 Powers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Powers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Powers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Powers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Powers Avenue has a pool.
Does 7200 Powers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7200 Powers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Powers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Powers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
