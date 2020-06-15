7200 Powers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

Pointe sienna's remodeled apartment homes boast four spacious floor plans featuring generous master bedrooms, abundant walk-in closets and private balconies or patio areas. Perfect your serve on our tennis court or unwind in one of our two swimming pools. Feast upon our complimentary coffee bar and take advantage of our business center. Come explore the place you thought could only be a dream at pointe sienna. community amenities include a free coffee bar, planned residential activities, gated entry, sundeck with cabanas, lighted tennis courts, business center, two junior olympic-size swimming pools, interior courtyardpicnic area, large playground, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and three clothes care centers. apartments feature upgraded designer kitchens, custom cabinetry, washerdryer connections in select units, ceramic tile, over-sized walk-in closets, pantries, and spacious balconies and patios.