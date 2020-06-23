All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7174 Stonelion Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7174 Stonelion Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7174 Stonelion Circle

7174 Stonelion Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7174 Stonelion Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom two and half bath end unit Townhome with a one car garage and screened in patio. Also includes a washer and dryer. One small pet allowed with one time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7174 Stonelion Circle have any available units?
7174 Stonelion Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7174 Stonelion Circle have?
Some of 7174 Stonelion Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7174 Stonelion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7174 Stonelion Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7174 Stonelion Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7174 Stonelion Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7174 Stonelion Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7174 Stonelion Circle offers parking.
Does 7174 Stonelion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7174 Stonelion Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7174 Stonelion Circle have a pool?
No, 7174 Stonelion Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7174 Stonelion Circle have accessible units?
No, 7174 Stonelion Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7174 Stonelion Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7174 Stonelion Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia