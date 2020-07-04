All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7163 Overland Park Boulevard East
Last updated May 3 2020 at 5:15 PM

7163 Overland Park Boulevard East

7163 Overland Park Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7163 Overland Park Boulevard East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have any available units?
7163 Overland Park Boulevard East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
7163 Overland Park Boulevard East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East is pet friendly.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East offer parking?
No, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East does not offer parking.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have a pool?
Yes, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East has a pool.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7163 Overland Park Boulevard East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia