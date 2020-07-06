All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

7152 Stonelion Circle

7152 Stonelion Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7152 Stonelion Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7152 Stonelion Circle Available 12/28/19 Nice Clifton Village townhome with lake view! - **AVAILABLE DECEMBER 28th, 2019**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Clifton Village! This unit is 1,515 sq. ft. and comes with a single car attached garage. Enjoy the nice lake view from your patio! Downstairs have a large open living room. Dining area located just off the kitchen. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs as well. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs.

Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

This community is only minutes from dining and shopping and has easy access to I95 and JTB. Call today to view!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2948046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 Stonelion Circle have any available units?
7152 Stonelion Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7152 Stonelion Circle have?
Some of 7152 Stonelion Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7152 Stonelion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7152 Stonelion Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 Stonelion Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7152 Stonelion Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7152 Stonelion Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7152 Stonelion Circle offers parking.
Does 7152 Stonelion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7152 Stonelion Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 Stonelion Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7152 Stonelion Circle has a pool.
Does 7152 Stonelion Circle have accessible units?
No, 7152 Stonelion Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 Stonelion Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7152 Stonelion Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

