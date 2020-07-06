Amenities
7152 Stonelion Circle Available 12/28/19 Nice Clifton Village townhome with lake view! - **AVAILABLE DECEMBER 28th, 2019**
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Clifton Village! This unit is 1,515 sq. ft. and comes with a single car attached garage. Enjoy the nice lake view from your patio! Downstairs have a large open living room. Dining area located just off the kitchen. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Half bath located downstairs as well. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs.
Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
This community is only minutes from dining and shopping and has easy access to I95 and JTB. Call today to view!
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE2948046)