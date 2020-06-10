Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7144 Ken Knight Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7144 Ken Knight Dr E
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7144 Ken Knight Dr E
7144 Ken Knight Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7144 Ken Knight Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Northside Town Home - Property Id: 137729
Remodeling in progress entire home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137729p
Property Id 137729
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5026470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have any available units?
7144 Ken Knight Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have?
Some of 7144 Ken Knight Dr E's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7144 Ken Knight Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Ken Knight Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Ken Knight Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E offer parking?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have a pool?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have accessible units?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Ken Knight Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 Ken Knight Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia