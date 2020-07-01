Rent Calculator
7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W
7140 Rampart Ridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
7140 Rampart Ridge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath features wall to wall to carpet, vinyl flooring in dining and kitchen areas. All bedroom upstairs. Tons of living space, tons of cabinet space, inside laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have any available units?
7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have?
Some of 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W offer parking?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W does not offer parking.
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have a pool?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have accessible units?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 RAMPART RIDGE CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
