All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7140 ELWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7140 ELWOOD AVE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

7140 ELWOOD AVE

7140 Elwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7140 Elwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have any available units?
7140 ELWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7140 ELWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7140 ELWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 ELWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE offer parking?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7140 ELWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7140 ELWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia