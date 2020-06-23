All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7138 TIMMERMAN LN

7138 Timmerman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7138 Timmerman Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have any available units?
7138 TIMMERMAN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have?
Some of 7138 TIMMERMAN LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7138 TIMMERMAN LN currently offering any rent specials?
7138 TIMMERMAN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7138 TIMMERMAN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN is pet friendly.
Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN offer parking?
No, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN does not offer parking.
Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have a pool?
No, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN does not have a pool.
Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have accessible units?
No, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7138 TIMMERMAN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7138 TIMMERMAN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
