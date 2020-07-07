Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7138 DUNSON RD
7138 DUNSON RD
7138 Dunston Road
Location
7138 Dunston Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Concrete block/brick front 3bdrm/2bath home on almost 1/2 acre. Formal LR. Formal DR. Family room overlooks in-ground pool and beautifully fenced backyard. Open porch. Total pool service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7138 DUNSON RD have any available units?
7138 DUNSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7138 DUNSON RD have?
Some of 7138 DUNSON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 7138 DUNSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
7138 DUNSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7138 DUNSON RD pet-friendly?
No, 7138 DUNSON RD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7138 DUNSON RD offer parking?
No, 7138 DUNSON RD does not offer parking.
Does 7138 DUNSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7138 DUNSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7138 DUNSON RD have a pool?
Yes, 7138 DUNSON RD has a pool.
Does 7138 DUNSON RD have accessible units?
No, 7138 DUNSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7138 DUNSON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7138 DUNSON RD has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
