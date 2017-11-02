All apartments in Jacksonville
7137 PRESTWICK CIR N

Location

7137 N Prestwick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this FULLY remodeled home. Brand new white kitchen cabinets, new Granite countertops, white subways-tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Complete freshly painted walls. Beautiful Carson Gray tiled downstair floors, with IN-STYLE gray luxury vinyl flooring upstairs. Large master bedroom with large closet. Second bedroom is split with two closets and available to make an office or another bed. Full bathroom includes new white-tiled floors and white-tiled shower walls. Beautiful new DOUBLE vanity with fancy brass nickel faucets. Enjoy your coffee in the privacy of your fully fenced back yard. Home features large private driveway that can fit up to FOUR cars. Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, and NAS JAX. Don't wait, this will go by quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have any available units?
7137 PRESTWICK CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have?
Some of 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
7137 PRESTWICK CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N pet-friendly?
No, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N offers parking.
Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have a pool?
No, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have accessible units?
No, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7137 PRESTWICK CIR N has units with dishwashers.

