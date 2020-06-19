All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E

7136 Ken Knight Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Ken Knight Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedrooms 1 full bath Townhome.All bedrooms are upstairs.Owner will accept Section 8-Voucher. application fee $50.00 per adult (non-refundable).Pets are accepted with breed approval and a non-refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have any available units?
7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have?
Some of 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E is pet friendly.
Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E offer parking?
Yes, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E offers parking.
Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have a pool?
No, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have accessible units?
No, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
