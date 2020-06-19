7136 KEN KNIGHT DR E

7136 Ken Knight Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Ribault
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedrooms 1 full bath Townhome.All bedrooms are upstairs.Owner will accept Section 8-Voucher. application fee $50.00 per adult (non-refundable).Pets are accepted with breed approval and a non-refundable fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
