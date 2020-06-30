7132 Eagles Perch Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Start your new year in a new home with this spacious single family rental ready for immediate move in! Welcome guests into the huge great room boasting vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light to create a bright and open space ideal for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen is connected to the great room with a charming serving window and offers a pantry along with plenty of cabinet space to help you keep clutter in its place. Retreat to the master suite featuring an attached full bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in closet providing everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy. A fully fenced backyard with large open patio offers an excellent outdoor space for relaxing afternoons soaking up the sun or summer BBQ’s with friends and family. Don’t let this outstanding opportunity pass you by, schedule a showing today!