Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:34 PM

7132 Eagles Perch Dr

7132 Eagles Perch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7132 Eagles Perch Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Start your new year in a new home with this spacious single family rental ready for immediate move in! Welcome guests into the huge great room boasting vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light to create a bright and open space ideal for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen is connected to the great room with a charming serving window and offers a pantry along with plenty of cabinet space to help you keep clutter in its place. Retreat to the master suite featuring an attached full bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in closet providing everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy. A fully fenced backyard with large open patio offers an excellent outdoor space for relaxing afternoons soaking up the sun or summer BBQ’s with friends and family. Don’t let this outstanding opportunity pass you by, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have any available units?
7132 Eagles Perch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have?
Some of 7132 Eagles Perch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 Eagles Perch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Eagles Perch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Eagles Perch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr offer parking?
No, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have a pool?
No, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have accessible units?
No, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Eagles Perch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7132 Eagles Perch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

