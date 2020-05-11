Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7119 Prestwick Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7119 Prestwick Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7119 Prestwick Circle
7119 Prestwick Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7119 Prestwick Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Entire home repainted. New Carpet installed. Ceiling fans, tile, screened in patio,fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have any available units?
7119 Prestwick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7119 Prestwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Prestwick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Prestwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle offer parking?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have a pool?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia