Jacksonville, FL
7119 Prestwick Circle
Location

7119 Prestwick Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Entire home repainted. New Carpet installed. Ceiling fans, tile, screened in patio,fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have any available units?
7119 Prestwick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7119 Prestwick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Prestwick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Prestwick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle offer parking?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have a pool?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have accessible units?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7119 Prestwick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7119 Prestwick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
