Jacksonville, FL
7119 PRESTWICK CIR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7119 PRESTWICK CIR N

7119 N Prestwick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7119 N Prestwick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath 2 story townhome, freshly painted, new carpet and new flooring in living room. Ceiling fans, tile, screened in patio,fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have any available units?
7119 PRESTWICK CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have?
Some of 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
7119 PRESTWICK CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N pet-friendly?
No, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N offer parking?
No, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N does not offer parking.
Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have a pool?
No, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have accessible units?
No, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7119 PRESTWICK CIR N has units with dishwashers.
