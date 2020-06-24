All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

7106 BUFFALO AVE

7106 Buffalo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7106 Buffalo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have any available units?
7106 BUFFALO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have?
Some of 7106 BUFFALO AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 BUFFALO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7106 BUFFALO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 BUFFALO AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7106 BUFFALO AVE is pet friendly.
Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7106 BUFFALO AVE offers parking.
Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 BUFFALO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have a pool?
No, 7106 BUFFALO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have accessible units?
No, 7106 BUFFALO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 BUFFALO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 BUFFALO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
