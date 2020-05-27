All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7105 ZONA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7105 ZONA AVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

7105 ZONA AVE

7105 Zona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7105 Zona Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 ZONA AVE have any available units?
7105 ZONA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7105 ZONA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7105 ZONA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 ZONA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7105 ZONA AVE offers parking.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE have a pool?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE have accessible units?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 ZONA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 ZONA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia