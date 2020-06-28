Rent Calculator
7104 WAIKIKI RD
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM
7104 WAIKIKI RD
7104 Waikiki Road
Location
7104 Waikiki Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
SOUTHSIDE / GLYNLEA (32216) - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - NEW CERAMIC TILE & CARPET - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer/Dryer Hookup-Patio-Carport-Fenced yard-Off Street Parking- Storage-No PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have any available units?
7104 WAIKIKI RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have?
Some of 7104 WAIKIKI RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7104 WAIKIKI RD currently offering any rent specials?
7104 WAIKIKI RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 WAIKIKI RD pet-friendly?
No, 7104 WAIKIKI RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD offer parking?
Yes, 7104 WAIKIKI RD offers parking.
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 WAIKIKI RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have a pool?
No, 7104 WAIKIKI RD does not have a pool.
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have accessible units?
No, 7104 WAIKIKI RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 WAIKIKI RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 WAIKIKI RD does not have units with dishwashers.
