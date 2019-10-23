All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

7103 OAKWOOD ST

7103 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Oakwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have any available units?
7103 OAKWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7103 OAKWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
7103 OAKWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 OAKWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 7103 OAKWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7103 OAKWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7103 OAKWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

