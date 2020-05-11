All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE

7100 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Upstairs - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Carpet - Kitchen Equipped - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookups - Balcony - 1 Car Carport - Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have?
Some of 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers parking.
Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have a pool?
No, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
