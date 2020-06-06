All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7084 Swamp Flower Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7084 Swamp Flower Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

7084 Swamp Flower Lane

7084 Swamp Flower Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7084 Swamp Flower Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7084 Swamp Flower Lane Jacksonville FL · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,368 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5816331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have any available units?
7084 Swamp Flower Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7084 Swamp Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7084 Swamp Flower Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7084 Swamp Flower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane offer parking?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane has a pool.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7084 Swamp Flower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7084 Swamp Flower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7084 Swamp Flower Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity