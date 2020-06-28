All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE

7072 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7072 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
SAN JOSE / LAKEWOOD (32217) - Downstairs - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Carpet - Kitchen Equipped - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookups - Patio - Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have?
Some of 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers parking.
Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have a pool?
No, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7072 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia