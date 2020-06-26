Rent Calculator
Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE
7068 Ponce De Leon Avenue
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
7068 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
SAN JOSE / LAKEWOOD (32217) - Downstairs - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Carpet - Kitchen Equipped - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookups - Patio - Off Street Parking NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have?
Some of 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers parking.
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have a pool?
No, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7068 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
