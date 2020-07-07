All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:24 AM

7067 Sonora Drive North

7067 Sonora Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7067 Sonora Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 3/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have any available units?
7067 Sonora Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7067 Sonora Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Sonora Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Sonora Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7067 Sonora Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North offer parking?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have a pool?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Sonora Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Sonora Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

