706 Alhambra Drive North
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

706 Alhambra Drive North

706 Alhambra Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

706 Alhambra Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 2-story San Marco home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances (range requires induction pots/pans). Tile floors and carpet in two bedrooms. 2 car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace. Louvered shutters on 1st floor. Pets may be consired! Washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

