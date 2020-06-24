Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM
7056 MAYAPPLE RD
7056 Mayapple Rd
No Longer Available
Location
7056 Mayapple Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodelated : Wood Floor, Painted, new roof. The AC is in a good condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have any available units?
7056 MAYAPPLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have?
Some of 7056 MAYAPPLE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7056 MAYAPPLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
7056 MAYAPPLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 MAYAPPLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD offers parking.
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have a pool?
No, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have accessible units?
No, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 MAYAPPLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7056 MAYAPPLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
