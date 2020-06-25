Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112
7054 Snowy Canyon Dr 112
·
No Longer Available
Location
7054 Snowy Canyon Dr 112, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Windsor Falls - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo with a 1 car garage! This condo is located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Windsor Falls. Lovely unit with a washer & dryer!
(RLNE1812453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have any available units?
7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 currently offering any rent specials?
7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 pet-friendly?
No, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 offer parking?
Yes, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 offers parking.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have a pool?
No, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 does not have a pool.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have accessible units?
No, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7054 Snowy Canyon Drive #112 does not have units with air conditioning.
