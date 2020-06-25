Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7052 ST IVES CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7052 ST IVES CT
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7052 ST IVES CT
7052 St Ives Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7052 St Ives Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to rent 3 bedroom 2.5 bath spacious great room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have any available units?
7052 ST IVES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7052 ST IVES CT currently offering any rent specials?
7052 ST IVES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7052 ST IVES CT pet-friendly?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT offer parking?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not offer parking.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have a pool?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have a pool.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have accessible units?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia