7052 ST IVES CT
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

7052 ST IVES CT

7052 St Ives Court · No Longer Available
Location

7052 St Ives Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to rent 3 bedroom 2.5 bath spacious great room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7052 ST IVES CT have any available units?
7052 ST IVES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7052 ST IVES CT currently offering any rent specials?
7052 ST IVES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7052 ST IVES CT pet-friendly?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT offer parking?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not offer parking.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have a pool?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have a pool.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have accessible units?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7052 ST IVES CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7052 ST IVES CT does not have units with air conditioning.
