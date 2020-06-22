Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E
7047 Ken Knight Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7047 Ken Knight Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 2 bed home. Suitable for a family. New roof, flooring, windows, plumbing and updated bathrooms and electrical. Don't hesitate come by and see this beauty today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have any available units?
7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E pet-friendly?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E offer parking?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not offer parking.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have a pool?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have accessible units?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7047 KEN KNIGHT DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia