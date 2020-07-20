All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7047 DEER LODGE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7047 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

7047 DEER LODGE CIR

7047 Deer Lodge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7047 Deer Lodge Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ground floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with attached garage in the gated community. Conveniently located for shopping, restaurants and hospitals. Community offers Pool, Playground and Fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7047 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7047 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7047 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7047 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia