7047 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM
1 of 1
7047 DEER LODGE CIR
7047 Deer Lodge Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
7047 Deer Lodge Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Ground floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with attached garage in the gated community. Conveniently located for shopping, restaurants and hospitals. Community offers Pool, Playground and Fitness center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7047 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7047 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7047 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7047 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7047 DEER LODGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
