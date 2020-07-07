Rent Calculator
Jacksonville
Find more places like 7045 Ken Knight Drive East.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7045 Ken Knight Drive East
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:21 AM
1 of 8
7045 Ken Knight Drive East
7045 Ken Knight Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
7045 Ken Knight Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Home! Ready to move-in! 3 large bedrooms, large living areas, and fully equipped kitchen!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have any available units?
7045 Ken Knight Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have?
Some of 7045 Ken Knight Drive East's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7045 Ken Knight Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Ken Knight Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Ken Knight Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East offer parking?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have a pool?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have accessible units?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Ken Knight Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7045 Ken Knight Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
