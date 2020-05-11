7038 Buroak Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This townhouse is truly Like New! Great open floor plan with a beautiful upgraded kitchen. Enjoy the Eat In kitchen that looks out to the screen lanai or pull up a seat to the breakfast bar. The spacious master suite is located upstairs with two other bedrooms and a full bath. This town home also features a 1 car garage. Bayberry is a gated community and has a pool and fitness room. The location is perfect - you are close to I95 and Baptist South Hospital, along with shopping and restaurants. Home is also on the market For Sale. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.