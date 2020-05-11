7038 Buroak Ct

Amenities
This townhouse is truly Like New! Great open floor plan with a beautiful upgraded kitchen. Enjoy the Eat In kitchen that looks out to the screen lanai or pull up a seat to the breakfast bar. The spacious master suite is located upstairs with two other bedrooms and a full bath. This town home also features a 1 car garage. Bayberry is a gated community and has a pool and fitness room. The location is perfect - you are close to I95 and Baptist South Hospital, along with shopping and restaurants. Home is also on the market For Sale. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.