Jacksonville, FL
7038 Buroak Ct
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

7038 Buroak Ct

7038 Buroak Court · No Longer Available
Location

7038 Buroak Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This townhouse is truly Like New! Great open floor plan with a beautiful upgraded kitchen. Enjoy the Eat In kitchen that looks out to the screen lanai or pull up a seat to the breakfast bar. The spacious master suite is located upstairs with two other bedrooms and a full bath. This town home also features a 1 car garage. Bayberry is a gated community and has a pool and fitness room. The location is perfect - you are close to I95 and Baptist South Hospital, along with shopping and restaurants. Home is also on the market For Sale. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

