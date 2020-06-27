All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy

7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful former model home in Bartram Preserve - Available unfurnished at $2400/month or fully furnished at $2800/month!

$55 app fee PER ADULT
$100 admin fee due upon approval

(RLNE5024470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have any available units?
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy offer parking?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia