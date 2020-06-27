Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32259
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful former model home in Bartram Preserve - Available unfurnished at $2400/month or fully furnished at $2800/month!
$55 app fee PER ADULT
$100 admin fee due upon approval
(RLNE5024470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have any available units?
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy offer parking?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7031 Bartram Preserve Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
