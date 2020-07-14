All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:38 PM

7028 Lincoln Circle West

7028 Lincoln Circle West · (904) 326-3178
Location

7028 Lincoln Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$907

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1167 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002899

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1167 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to a porch. Minutes away from I-295. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have any available units?
7028 Lincoln Circle West has a unit available for $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have?
Some of 7028 Lincoln Circle West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 Lincoln Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Lincoln Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Lincoln Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7028 Lincoln Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West offer parking?
No, 7028 Lincoln Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Lincoln Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have a pool?
No, 7028 Lincoln Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have accessible units?
No, 7028 Lincoln Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Lincoln Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 Lincoln Circle West has units with dishwashers.
