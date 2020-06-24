All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7024 WAKEFIELD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7024 WAKEFIELD AVE

7024 Wakefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7024 Wakefield Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have any available units?
7024 WAKEFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have?
Some of 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7024 WAKEFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE offer parking?
No, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 WAKEFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia