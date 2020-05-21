All apartments in Jacksonville
7024 PAUL HOWARD DR
7024 PAUL HOWARD DR

7024 Paul Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Paul Howard Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have any available units?
7024 PAUL HOWARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have?
Some of 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
7024 PAUL HOWARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR is pet friendly.
Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR offer parking?
No, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR does not offer parking.
Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have a pool?
No, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have accessible units?
No, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 PAUL HOWARD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
