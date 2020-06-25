All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7021 Peppercorn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7021 Peppercorn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

7021 Peppercorn

7021 Peppercorn Court · (904) 417-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7021 Peppercorn Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Town-home Located In A Gated Community In Bartram Parkway. Location Is Very Convenient To All The Shops And Top Rated Restaurants On The South Side Of Jacksonville. Simply Immaculate And Spacious With Over 2100 Sqft Of Living Space With A Large Open Kitchen For Entertaining. Unit Has A Wrap Around Front Porch With A Rear Screened Lanai For Relaxing On Those Cool Evenings. Common Amenities Include Onsite Clubhouse,Club Pool And Exercise Room.,Tenant Occupied,Available 9/11/2020 Application Fee: $40 Security Deposit: $1,599 Non Refundable Pet Fee/Deposit: $300 Cleaning Fee: $350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Peppercorn have any available units?
7021 Peppercorn has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Peppercorn have?
Some of 7021 Peppercorn's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Peppercorn currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Peppercorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Peppercorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Peppercorn is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Peppercorn offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Peppercorn offers parking.
Does 7021 Peppercorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Peppercorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Peppercorn have a pool?
Yes, 7021 Peppercorn has a pool.
Does 7021 Peppercorn have accessible units?
No, 7021 Peppercorn does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Peppercorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Peppercorn does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7021 Peppercorn?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity