7021 Peppercorn

Beautiful 2 Story Town-home Located In A Gated Community In Bartram Parkway. Location Is Very Convenient To All The Shops And Top Rated Restaurants On The South Side Of Jacksonville. Simply Immaculate And Spacious With Over 2100 Sqft Of Living Space With A Large Open Kitchen For Entertaining. Unit Has A Wrap Around Front Porch With A Rear Screened Lanai For Relaxing On Those Cool Evenings. Common Amenities Include Onsite Clubhouse,Club Pool And Exercise Room.,Tenant Occupied,Available 9/11/2020 Application Fee: $40 Security Deposit: $1,599 Non Refundable Pet Fee/Deposit: $300 Cleaning Fee: $350