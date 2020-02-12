7020 PEPPERCORN CT

2-car garage, END unit, gated community, community pool, community fitness center. Downstairs features all of your main living spaces along with a half bath and office. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
