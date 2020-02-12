All apartments in Jacksonville
7020 PEPPERCORN CT
7020 PEPPERCORN CT

7020 Peppercorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Peppercorn Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
2-car garage, END unit, gated community, community pool, community fitness center. Downstairs features all of your main living spaces along with a half bath and office. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have any available units?
7020 PEPPERCORN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have?
Some of 7020 PEPPERCORN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 PEPPERCORN CT currently offering any rent specials?
7020 PEPPERCORN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 PEPPERCORN CT pet-friendly?
No, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT offer parking?
Yes, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT offers parking.
Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have a pool?
Yes, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT has a pool.
Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have accessible units?
No, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 PEPPERCORN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 PEPPERCORN CT has units with dishwashers.
