All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7020 Beekman Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7020 Beekman Lake Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:25 PM

7020 Beekman Lake Drive

7020 Beekman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7020 Beekman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have any available units?
7020 Beekman Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7020 Beekman Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Beekman Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Beekman Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Beekman Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Beekman Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia