All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7009 Swamp Flower Drive North
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:40 PM

7009 Swamp Flower Drive North

7009 Swamp Flower Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7009 Swamp Flower Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have any available units?
7009 Swamp Flower Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Swamp Flower Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North offer parking?
No, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North has a pool.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 Swamp Flower Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia